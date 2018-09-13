MDOC looking for missing probationer who stole car

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLBT) - Marlin F. McCrory, a probationer, left his worksite Wednesday in Ocean Springs in a stolen 2002 white Toyota Camry with license plate JIE507.
The 46-year-old received seven years to serve for robbery in Jones County, with three years of probation when sentenced in March 2012.
He is currently housed at the Pascagoula Restitution Center.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
Call MDOC 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency, if you see McCrory or know of his whereabouts.
