Jackson Charges Back Against Biloxi to Even Championship Series

The Shuckers did all of their damage in the first thanks to an erratic night from RHP Jon Duplantier. The Generals righty walked the first three batters before Keston Hiura ripped an RBI single up the middle, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Lucas Erceg followed with a walk to force in a run, and a double play ball by Blake Allemand plated another run to give Biloxi a 3-0 advantage. Duplantier did not make it out of the first inning in his start. RHP Ryan Atkinson (W, 1-0) stabilized the game for the Generals, retiring all ten batters he faced in his 3.1 innings of work.