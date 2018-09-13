Interactive workforce and educational event for Jackson County students

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District held its second annual Path that Pays Thursday. It’s an interactive workforce and educational experience for 7th through 12th graders in Jackson County.
Attendees got the chance to chat with colleges, employers, career technical programs and even programs at their own high school. The best part, it was hands on!
“The reality is it doesn’t matter how old you are. Getting your hands into something and exploring it three dimensionally means more to you. So, their experience here, whether with a college or an employer or even their own college CTE, is more meaningful and has more impact because it involves all of their senses,” said Paige Roberts with the Jackson County Chamber Educational Committee.
Paige said about 600 people showed up for last year’s event.
