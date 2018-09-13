Gulfport Fire Department honors heroes of Sept. 11

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you were driving near the I-10 and Highway 49 interchange Tuesday, you may have been one of the thousands who were honking and waving at the Gulfport firefighters who were stationed there in remembrance of 9/11.
Gulfport fireman Phillip Biancamano says being set up at the department’s 9/11 observation post is like being a rock star.
“You’re a celebrity for a day but at the same time you kind of feel guilty because you don’t want it to be about you, you want it to be about the occasion,” Biancamano said.
Drivers consistently honk and wave at Biancamano and others as they stand proudly with their ladder truck and American flag which stands as a tribute to those who gave their all 17 years ago on that fateful day.
For Biancamano, a New York native, that effort by firefighters and first responders inspired him to sign up.
“I was working at a job and I remember when the towers were hit, the fire department put out an application process, and I thought it was something I’d be interested in and I tried and ended up getting on,” he said. “Monday I was looking at the calendar and I knew I’d be coming in today, and I was thinking that’s pretty heavy when you know you’re coming in on the 9/11 anniversary.”
It’s an occasion the Gulfport Fire Department’s been observing ever since the first 9/11 anniversary back in 2002.
“We mostly do it to show remembrance to the people who lost their lives on that day and help people remember to as they pass by,” Biancamano added. “When people drive by and see the flag up and they didn’t know already they realize what today is.”
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.