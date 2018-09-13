GMA Day gives kicking queen Kaylee Foster tickets to the Super Bowl

By Renee Johnson | September 13, 2018 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:20 PM

NEW YORK CITY (WLOX) - What a week it’s been for Ocean Springs kicker and homecoming queen Kaylee Foster. Her story of winning the crown then kicking the game winning extra point during Friday’s Homecoming game went national.

She was featured on the ABC and CBS evening newscasts, Robin Roberts gave her a shout-out on Good Morning America, and Ellen even tweeted her congratulations.

Thursday, she received a special surprise from former NFL player and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan - tickets to the Super Bowl!

