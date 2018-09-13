Gautier man pleads guilty after girlfriend’s body found tied to a tree, burned

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Gautier man had pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend, whose decomposed and burned body was found tied to a tree last year after she had been missing for more than a month.
James Vanlaningham, 57, admitted in court this week to setting the body of his live-in girlfriend Amanda Hicks on fire. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Hicks, 37, was found tied to a tree behind Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Jackson County. Her head was detached from her body, which was burned so severely that the medical examiner's office had to use her dental records to identify her.
Vanlaningham told the court that Hicks set herself on fire but investigators say he confessed to friends and family that he set his girlfriend's body on fire, hit her in the head, and left her to die.
According to court testimony, Vanlaningham said he and Hicks were arguing over money after drinking at a Coast casino. Neighbors of the couple reported hearing yelling the night Hicks went missing.
He was also accused of setting the couple's trailer on fire at Gautier's Santa Maria RV Park. In exchange for pleading guilty to Hicks' murder, the arson charge against Vanlaningham was dropped.
The February night when that trailer burned, Alabama authorities arrested Vanlaningham on a DUI charge. He was driving a vehicle belonging to Hicks and had her cell phone and wallet on him.
Vanlaningham told the court he believed there was enough evidence to convict him if he went to trial for murder.
The couple has a son, whom officials say is now in the custody of foster care.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.