Federal, state, local agencies join together to ‘eject’ criminals from Jackson County

“The arrests this week are the result of months of hard work by special agents, officers, and prosecutors to take violent criminals off our streets and put them in jail where they belong. Today’s announcement... should serve as warning to criminals on the Coast and throughout Mississippi, you will be caught, you will be prosecuted, and you will be punished for your crimes," said Hurst. "You can expect to see a lot more of us in the coming months, as we expand our crime-fighting efforts, help law-abiding citizens take back their communities and make the Coast safe again."