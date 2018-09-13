FanDuel and IP now partners at sportsbook

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Marcus Dupree was there. So were Dalton Hilliard, Michael Lewis and Derland Moore. Four football players with ties to the deep south showed up Thursday at the IP Casino Resort and Spa. They placed the first bets at IP’s rebranded sports book.
From now on, gamblers who wager on sporting events at the IP will visit the FanDuel Sportsbook.
The FanDuel partnership gives IP access to a new group of customers. FanDuel has a presence across 45 states and reaches eight million customers. Eventually, IP’s parent company Boyd Gaming will have FanDuel sportsbooks at all 29 of its U.S. properties.
Dupree, Hilliard, Lewis and Moore made the first bets at the FanDuel Sportsbook at 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
