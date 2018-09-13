Conference USA baseball tourney coming back to MGM Park

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A major sporting event is coming back to the coast for a third year.
The Conference USA baseball tournament is set for late May of next year at MGM Park. Earlier this year, there were plenty of doubts the tournament would return.
Tim Bennett, the president of Overtime Sports was all smiles. His vision of bringing Conference USA back is coming true again. This time around, his company could turn a profit, unlike the last two years.
“One of the things we’ll have the ability to do this year is sell the title sponsorship to the game itself. Very important to have that and also to have the television contract to try and generate some additional revenue,” Bennett explained.
That TV contract is with CBS and ESPN. That’s a big deal, according to the CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, Milton Segarra.
“We don’t have that type of budget to buy that type of publicity. And what we’re trying to do, we team up with, in this case Conference USA, we talk to them and we really want to make sure that the message we’re trying to portray to this particular audience are the ones that are portrayed.”
Managers of nearby businesses like the Doubletree by Hilton are glad college ball is returning. Aaron Duncan runs the hotel. “The tournament is huge for our property. It brings a lot of tourism to the coast and also the revenue that comes inside the hotel is tremendous. We get a lot of fans from all over the country," he said.
Bennett noted that they could keep coming for years. “Everything looks good. We’ve got to work our way through the numbers and negotiation, but hopefully if all goes well, we can make this a long-term home for Conference USA.”
Having Conference USA return to MGM Park is good news. What’s not so good is a consulting report from four years ago, which said MGM Park would be hosting 16 non-baseball events, 12 concerts and 8 festivals. That hasn’t happened, but it could be changing.
Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich explained, “We may actually put a request for proposals out to say we’ll provide these several events for the time frame, and see what kind of interest that entrepreneurial folks would have in giving the stage to them.
Tim Bennett also announced today that lawsuits filed by himself and the Biloxi Shuckers baseball team against each other have now been settled out of court.
They came to a parting of the ways last year. He’s been made a vice-president of the team, but says that role will be mostly ceremonial.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.