Carroll County man arrested after moonshine bust

CARROLL COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Carroll County man was arrested after a moonshine bust.
Agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 883 County Road in Carrollton.
Agents found a 21-barrel still and moonshine on the property. They seized 21 55-gallon mash barrels, a 200 gallon steel cooker, 2 copper condensing coils, 840 gallons of fermenting mash, 38 gallons moonshine, 170 lbs of sugar, 50 lbs of cracked corn, less than one ounce of marijuana.
Adrien Jameel Pickens was arrested while he was actively working the still.
He is being charged with felony possession of an illicit distillery and possession of moonshine. Pickens was released on the scene Wednesday because he is the sole caregiver of an elderly person.
