Biloxi’s ‘Hang out with Habitat’ set for Oct. 13

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - With a $1,000 donation anybody can rappel 300 feet down the side of the IP on Oct. 13.
On Wednesday, a ribbon was dropped off the top of the IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi. The ribbon dropping was symbolic of the 4th Annual Hang out with Habitat.
Habitat for Humanity will be putting the money raised to good use.
"All the funds that are raised from this event will go toward the rehab of houses," said Drew Allen, Allen Beverages. "We have about 90 limited income families that need help and some of this goes back to Katrina."
Officials with Habitat for Humanity said the event is a unique fundraising effort.
"It's for those adventure seekers and you can sign up right up until the day it's time to do it," said Tomesha Davis, Director of Client Services for Habitat for Humanity, Mississippi Gulf Coast.
