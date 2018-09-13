Bad accident near Ocean Springs bridge blocks westbound traffic

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - All westbound lanes of the Ocean Springs bridge are blocked right now while police work an accident. Ocean Springs police are turning drivers around on Highway 90 near McElroy’s on the Bayou.
Our reporter at the scene said it looks like a vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, hit the guardrail and flipped. According to first responders, three people inside the vehicle were ejected. All three were taken to the hospital.
Traffic is being turned around in the westbound lanes at the foot of the bridge in front of McElroy’s.
Crime scene tape surrounds the area right now.
