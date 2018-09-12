WLOX Player of the Week: Ocean Springs kicker Kaylee Foster

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The fans have cleared the stands and the Greyhounds are back to work, but the legend of what happened at Hugh Pepper Field on Friday lives on.
"Not in my wildest dreams could I have expected it to play out the way it did,” Kaylee Foster said.
By now, you probably know the story. How the Ocean Springs senior was named homecoming queen, before shortly swapping her tiara for a football helmet.
“It was exciting, it was surreal," Ocean Springs head coach Ryan Ross said. "It was one of those kind of deals where time just kind of froze. Hey, you realize what just happened?”
Having already kicked two field goals for the Greyhounds against George County, Foster had an opportunity to ice the game with an extra point in overtime.
“Next thing I know, Blake throws the ball to Cade and we score, and I’m like alright, it’s me. It’s go time!" Foster laughed. "I was shaking, completely. I try to put on a brave face, but I was so scared.”
Despite her fears, the kick went through, giving the Greyhounds the 13-12 overtime win over the Rebels, and turning Foster into an overnight sensation.
From NFL.com to Good Morning America, the Ocean Springs standout continues to receive national recognition. When asked what her favorite moment has been so far?
“I don’t know, maybe that tweet from Ellen," Foster said of the famous comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted in approval of her performance on Monday. "It made me so happy. She was like ‘I tip my tiara to you.’ I was like yes Queen, thank you!”
Her success story has, unfortunately, brought out a few nay-saying keyboard warriors on social media, but you won’t find any of them in the Ocean Springs locker room.
“These guys have always been supportive of me," Foster said. "They’ve always really loved it. I’ve played with the guys in my grade for years now, and the community has always been really supportive, I’ve never heard anything negative.”
“For her and for me, the coaches and all the players, she’s just one of us," Ross said. "We don’t think of it any differently. And, she’s clutch. She’s a competitor.”
As her whirlwind week continues, Foster leaves for New York on Wednesday to be on GMA Day with Michael Strahan.
