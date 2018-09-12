WLOX Editorial: Pay it forward, help Hurricane Florence victims

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The people of the Mississippi coast have learned the hard way that we must always be vigilant in watching the tropics during hurricane season. As the 2018 season peaks, we find ourselves watching our neighbors on the Carolina coast in the unenviable position of dealing with Hurricane Florence.
We all know just how devastating a major hurricane strike can be. We also know that recovery can take a very long time. When the Mississippi coast was hurting in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, thousands upon thousands of people came to our aid. Many came and worked. Many more donated.
As the people of the Carolina coast face this huge natural disaster, please consider what you can do to return the favor and help those in need. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
