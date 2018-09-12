South Mississippi Strong: A Waveland firefighter uses his ‘second chance’ to save lives

“I remember him opening his eyes in the ambulance, because at that point we were holding him down. I was talking to him, just holding him down, saying, ‘Hey man, we got ya.’” Brandon got something many of us will never know – a second chance. And now he’s using it, to do exactly what those first responders did for him. “I live for the job,” he says. “I live for protecting the citizens making sure everything is ok. Ever since that day, it’s something I’ve wanted to do and I want to strive to be the best.”