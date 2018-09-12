Search on for “armed & dangerous” suspect in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Police are searching for the man who shot a store clerk during an armed robbery at the A & A Food Mart Gas Station on Main Street in Moss Point early Wednesday morning. And they warn, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
The robbery happened just before 1am. When officers arrived at the store, they found the clerk bleeding from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim said a young black male wearing a white “Aeropostale” hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans came into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the register.
That’s when the clerk pulled out his own weapon and the two exchanged shots. The robber ran from the store and got away.
The clerk was taken to Singing River Hospital and immediately went into surgery. As of 11am, he was still in critical condition.
Moss Point police released two surveillance photos from the store showing the suspect. If you recognize this man, or have any information about this crime, contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
