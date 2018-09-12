Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chris Chandler

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - He’s a state champion power lifter and a leader on the gridiron. Gautier High School senior Chris Chandler is this week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
“I just love the competition, especially winning.” Chris said that’s what drives him in all sports.
“I just love the game. I’ve played ever since I was 5-years-old," he said of football. “But then when I got older they moved me to running back and I fell in love with it.”
“He’s a team captain for football. State champion power lifter. He’s also part of the track team. Outstanding in the classroom. All the kids really look up to him. He’s one of those that you never have to worry about him. He’s going to do what he needs to do to take care of his business. It’s really been a pleasure just coaching Chris,” added head football coach Mark High.
Chris is sitting on the sidelines for a couple of weeks after an ankle sprain.
“I was in a pile. I got the ball. It was a big pile. They were all pushing and we were all driving, fighting to get extra yards. They tackled me and someone rolled on it in the pile and it just twisted," Chris said.
Despite this, Coach High said Chris is still at practice every single day.
“We know what to expect from him. He doesn’t miss practice. He doesn’t miss film. He’s helping get some other guys ready. He is the absolute team player," coach said.
Chris isn’t letting his ankle injury hold him back.
“The most weight I ever squatted was 550. The most I ever bench pressed was 240. And the most I ever dead lifted was 520," he said. Quite impressive.
And you guessed it, Chris excels in the classroom too.
“Math is my favorite subject... We’re learning about graphing. Even and odd functions, how to determine if it’s even or odd," he said.
Chris is a numbers guy.
“I don’t know where I want to go to college but I know I want to be an accountant," he added.
Chris said his dad encourages him to pick a college and do great things.
“He asks me everyday what you want to be, what you want to be. He’s on me which college I want to go to and all that.”
