Police: Two men arrested for breaking into school in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into Charlotte Heights School in Moss Point, police say.
Steven Andrew Hester, 47, and Benjamin Eugene Stork, 27, are being charged with commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools after being caught Tuesday night during a burglary at the school on Welch Street.
According to Chief Brandon Ashley, a witness called officers to report two men entering the school at about 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 11. When police responded and found a door that had been forced open, they began their search of the building.
Officers found Hester and Stork hiding inside of a storage closet. Both men are from Moss Point.
Both suspects were taken into custody and sent to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center pending an initial court appearance. They face a total bond of $20,000.
