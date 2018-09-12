Ocean Springs man arrested after leading police on chase into Long Beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Pass Christian police arrested Brandon Earl Spiers, 27, of Ocean Springs, Wednesday after police say Spiers led them on a chase and was in possession of several substances.
Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said officers noticed a vehicle run a stop sign near Menge Avenue and Hwy 90 around 4 a.m. Police say the vehicle sped away going westbound in the eastbound lanes on the highway.
Officers followed the vehicle where it then returned back to the proper lane, but police say the driver continued to drive at a high rate of speed into Long Beach.
Pass Christian police say the vehicle was able to be stopped just north of the railroad tracks on Lang Avenue with the assistance of Long Beach police.
Spiers was arrested without incident, according to police.
Investigators say they found and recovered several grams of a crystal-like substance, initially believed to be methamphetamine and other substances.
All suspicious substances were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for testing.
Spiers was taken into custody and charged with felony Fleeing. His bond was set at $35,000, and he was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation, and several charges may be pending.
