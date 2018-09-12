New developer says D’Iberville Galleria will open in 2020

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Visitors and residents in D’Iberville will soon have more choices to shop from! Rise Partners has entered an agreement with Ramco Developments to develop the Gulf Coast Galleria located in D’Iberville.
Rise Partners is a company focused on shopping center development, acquisitions, and redevelopments.
“We are excited to be part of the D’Iberville and Mississippi Gulf Coast success story,” said Geoff Smith, founding partner of Rise Partners. “The city and state officials have provided excellent leadership to get the project to this point. We are looking forward to an exciting ground breaking and ribbon cutting at the grand opening.”
The Galleria will have over 600,000 sq. feet of retail, entertainment, restaurant, office, and hospitality space.
D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave believes this new addition will greatly benefit the city.
““I have seen a lot of changes in the City of D’Iberville since becoming Mayor 25 years ago,” he said. “We are excited about the Galleria project and look forward to working with Rise Partners and Bobby Mandal to make this project a success as we continue to grow our great city.”
The new development shows the benefit the city has experienced due to a growing retail market and strong relationships.
“The City of D’Iberville has benefited from a robust retail market in the past several years due to strong relationships with developers like Bobby Mandal and Rise Partners,” said Clay Jones, D’Iberville City Manager. “We are excited about the future and what this development will bring to the city.”
Construction on the Galleria is scheduled to begin summer 2019, and phase one completed by summer 2020.
