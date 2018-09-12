Jackson County CASA hosts volunteer event

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - It was a packed house Tuesday night at the Blossman Family YMCA in Ocean Springs for a volunteer event hosted by Jackson County CASA.
The organization is looking for more volunteers. They work to help children in the foster care system have a voice. Folks enjoyed pizza and sweet treats, while learning more about the organization.
“I think every child in foster care needs a voice. Someone that will express their needs and desires to make sure that every child has a safe, permanent home," said volunteer Patty Waters.
“All children need a super hero but abused children need real super heroes, people that are dedicated to bringing out the awareness that we do have abused children and that they are in foster care," added Jackson County CASA Assistant Vice President Kenneth Rice.
Tuesday’s theme was super heroes. Some familiar faces in the community wore super hero costumes to get participants excited about volunteering. If you are interested in volunteering, check out Jackson County CASA’s website here.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.