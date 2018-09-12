Isolated storms still possible on Wednesday

So far, we’ve seen quite a bit of sunshine for our Wednesday. Rain chances are going to be slim this afternoon, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
A partly cloudy sky is expected tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
We’ll see a better chance for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. However, high pressure building in will decrease our rain chances for the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.
As for the tropics, Hurricane Florence is still a major hurricane. It is still expected to impact the Carolinas by the end of the week. Hurricane Helene will be curving out to sea, and Tropical Storm Isaac will slowly weaken as it moves westward into the Caribbean. A tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico may develop further later this week. At this point, it will likely impact The Texas and West Louisiana coasts.
