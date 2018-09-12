Hit & miss storms return on Thursday

In the tropics, we are watching several storms. Hurricane Florence is still expected to impact the Carolinas later this week. Subtropical Storm Joyce has formed in the Atlantic with no threat to the U.S. Hurricane Helene will curve out to sea, and Tropical Storm Isaac will continue to move into the Caribbean. A wave in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a depression, and it is expected to bring heavy rain to Texas. There are no immediate threats to South Mississippi.