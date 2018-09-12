Hit & miss storms return on Thursday

The remainder of our Wednesday will be quiet, warm, and muggy. Our chance for rain is very slim this evening with lows in the mid 70s.
However, we have a better shot at seeing a few showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be getting close to 90 for the rest of the week. Rain chances will decrease by the weekend, and temperatures will stay near 90.
In the tropics, we are watching several storms. Hurricane Florence is still expected to impact the Carolinas later this week. Subtropical Storm Joyce has formed in the Atlantic with no threat to the U.S. Hurricane Helene will curve out to sea, and Tropical Storm Isaac will continue to move into the Caribbean. A wave in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a depression, and it is expected to bring heavy rain to Texas. There are no immediate threats to South Mississippi.
