D’Iberville remembers victims of 9/11 and first responders

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The ceremony began with a prayer for the fallen.
The Moose Lodge of D’Iberville organized their 17th annual September 11 memorial ceremony. People stood with somber faces and folded hands while the American flag was raised, then lowered to half-staff.
Chief Wayne Payne of the D’Iberville police department was touched. “We will forever, forever remember those that ran into that building when other folks were running out. And out hearts and our prayers go out to their families still today," he said.
Fire Chief Gerald Smith believes that there is a new appreciation for service and sacrifice. He recalled, “People actually saw just the dangers are involved with being first responders. What first responders will do and how far they’ll go to try and help someone.”
Norman Johnson, one of the organizers, went to New York right after the attack. “I stayed three weeks and interviewed a lot of the disaster victims and when I came back home, I thought we need to do something," he stated.
Many Americans can pinpoint where they were on 9/11. For some, it’s an incredibly emotional day.
That includes Cindy Shanks. “9/11 Hit everyone hard. It hit my nation. My children joined the Army. My son spent two tours in Iraq defending this great nation,” she said.
A Red Cross blood driver was part of the event in memory of those lost on that fateful day.
Doris Reverse, who was there to give blood, said, “Well, I think today that all Americans need to come out and maybe donate blood or do something for all the people that lost their lives.”
The spirit of this day was summed up best in one sentence by Police Chief Payne, “They tore down some buildings that day, but they didn’t kill our spirit."
