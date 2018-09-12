Conference USA Baseball Tournament returning to MGM Park in 2019

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The C-USA Baseball Championship will return to Biloxi’s MGM Park next year. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will take place Wednesday, May 22-Sunday, May 26, 2019. It will be the third consecutive year the event is played in Biloxi.
“We are very pleased to be back in Biloxi this coming May,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “MGM Park is an outstanding venue to showcase our baseball and we have received outstanding support from the city of Biloxi, south Mississippi and the Gulf Coast region the past two seasons.”
The 2016 C-USA Championship saw Rice defeat Southern Miss in the championship game in front of the largest crowd to ever watch a C-USA title game (5,216). Last season, Southern Miss followed up a regular season title by defeating Florida Atlantic to earn the championship crown.
“We are extremely excited to have the privilege of hosting the CUSA Baseball Championship again this season at MGM Park, Biloxi. This tournament has been a huge success for Biloxi and the Gulf Coast with the many visitors, fans and alumni of Conference USA, while a great catalyst for tourism and economic development. We look forward with great anticipation to the return of the largest sporting event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Tim Bennett, Owner of Overtime Sports.
Conference USA will field 12 baseball teams in 2019, as the league begins its 24th season: Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA and WKU. The top eight regular season finishers qualify for the C-USA Championship.
All games during the first four days of the championship will be available on ESPN3/ESPN+, with the title game airing nationally on CBS Sports Network.
