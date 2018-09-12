Computer glitch delays Mississippi child support payments

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is working to correct a computer glitch that has delayed child support payments to some recipients.
Parents who called WLOX News Now with their concerns said they started experiencing problems last week. One father told us his usual child support payment was made on time, but the scheduled disbursement to his children never went through.
Lynne Myers, Director of Strategic Communications and Agency Relations with MDHS responded to questions about the payment problems via text saying, “MDHS has been working to correct a glitch in the file and understand it is loading and deposits should be completed within 24-hours.”
Myers did not elaborate on how many child support payments have been affected or when the problem began.
