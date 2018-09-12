Biloxi police arrest man driving stolen vehicle during traffic stop

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested Jordan Michael Yarnall of Gulfport Wednesday for Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Both charges are felonies.
Police say the arrest came after a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard. Investigators discovered the vehicle Yarnell was driving, a 2004 Camry, had been reported stolen in Louisiana. The vehicle was recovered, and Yarnell was found taken into custody.
Police say they found Yarnell in possession of methamphetamines.
Yarnell was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000 for the Possession of a Controlled Substance charge and $25,000 for the Receiving Stolen Property charge.
He was out on parole for a previous Burglary and Assault on a Police Officer charge at the time of the incident.
