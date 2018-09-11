WLOX Editorial: BP state settlement money heading to South Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Well it finally happened. The state legislature agreed on how to spend the $750 million coming to the state from the BP oil disaster settlement and the governor signed the bill into law. Now 75 percent of the settlement money will come to the six southernmost Mississippi counties.
We had argued that 100 percent of the money belonged to the coast since the coast is where the damage was done. There were some in the state who wanted to distribute the BP money equally across the entire state.
While difficult to swallow any of the money going elsewhere, the 75 percent compromise for South Mississippi seems to be wise and the best deal our local legislators could get.
We look forward to the projects this money will fund across South Mississippi aS the money comes in over the next 15 years. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
