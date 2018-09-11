Watch as nine endangered sea turtles return to the wild

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Nine endangered Kemps Ridley turtles got a new lease on life Monday, thanks to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.
All of the turtles were caught by fishermen on hooks and lines. As part of the rehabilitation process, the turtles had to have their intestines surgically repaired because of damage from the hooks.
These turtles are always born in Mexico, but then migrate to the Mississippi Gulf Coast after a year, and then head back to Mexico to die.
Among those releasing the turtles was Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich and Harrison County Supervisor Connie Rockco. Both said they were honored to take part in the release.
Although free again in the wild, the turtles are constantly monitored with a transmitter attached to their flippers. It typically will stay on for about 150 days before falling off.
Officials with IMMS stress that if you happen to catch a turtle on a hook and line, don’t try and take out the hook. Call IMMS immediately at 1- 888-SOS-DOLPHIN (888-767-3657). Someone will answer 24 hours a day.
