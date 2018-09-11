Two men arrested after shoot out in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police arrested Jefferius McFarland, 20, of Gulfport, for one count of Aggravated Assault Tuesday and Dangelo Thomas, 25 for one count of Shooting into a Dwelling House Monday. Both arrests were related to the same incident, according to Gulfport police.
Police say officers responded to Magnolia State Apartments at 1005 W Birch Drive Monday around 5:16 p.m. regarding two males shooting at each other with handguns.
Investigators identified both McFarland and Thomas as the suspects involved in the shooting.
Police say the shooting was believed to be a verbal dispute that escalated to shots being fired.
According to police, Thomas returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
Police say McFarland was located Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. in the area of Wildwood Drive and West Birch Street.
Both were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $200,000 each.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.