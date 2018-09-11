Tuesday thunderstorms

Numerous thunderstorms expected on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. A stalled cold front will allow the development of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today across South Mississippi, especially during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong with frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph, and locally heavy rain. A few locations could see a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain, which could result in localized street flooding. Thunderstorms should become less frequent later this week. In the tropics, Florence targets the U.S. east coast with significant impacts. Helene in the east Atlantic remains no threat to land. Isaac sets its sights on the eastern Caribbean Islands and will remain in the Caribbean Sea this week, bringing no threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. And a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula, Invest 95L, could become a depression or a storm in the Gulf this week as it brings a heavy rainfall threat to areas near Texas and west Louisiana. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi at this time.