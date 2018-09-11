Man accused of killing wife transferred to Pearl River County jail

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities say Charles Bowman, who is accused of murdering his wife, is being booked into Pearl River County’s jail.
Bowman became a prime suspect after deputies found the remains of his wife, Kathleen, on the couple’s property on Owl Hoot Road after she went missing on June 29.
Deputies visited the home to perform a welfare check after being alerted by a concerned neighbor, but only found her husband there. When they returned with a search warrant, Bowman was gone. That’s when authorities found Kathleen’s skeletal remains.
After two weeks on the run, Charles Bowman was arrested last July on a campground two hours north of Salt Lake City.
Bowman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife. He was being held in Davis County, Utah before being transferred back to Pearl River County.
