Keesler Air Force Base reflects, honors victims of 9/11

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Across the nation Tuesday, people are taking the time to stop and remember one of America’s darkest days. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.
Airmen, Sailors and Marines attended a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base. The annual ceremony, hosted by the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler, honored those who lost their lives 17 years ago.
“Today, we’re doing the same thing that we’ve done every day since then, remembering all the lives that we lost. All 2,977 lives that were lost on that day. First responders and all the missing people," said 1st Sgt. Michael Croft.
Service members placed the names of fallen comrades on a ceremonial wreath. It’s a reminder of the cost of freedom.
“Currently we are spread across the globe in over 50 countries, supporting or actively engaged in combat in the war on terror. So that is why we’re here today," said Master Sgt. Joshua Anderson.
“It’s important because we need to recognize and remember everybody that participated, and that gave their life to keep our freedom, and keep us safe," said Chief Select David Hughes.
For many, Sept. 11, 2001 will forever be marked with specific memories and strong emotions.
“I was in high school when September 11th happened. I can still remember exactly where I was," said Croft. “How everything stopped around me. Being in a small town in Pennsylvania, and even having one of the planes crash in Pennsylvania, it really hit home to us.”
It’s a duty not only to remember, but a duty to never let this day be overlooked.
“Now we have airmen who are coming into the Air Force, sailors into the Navy, Marines into the Marine Corps, who don’t remember or were in like 3rd grade or very young and did not understand the significance at the time," said Anderson. "So this is for us to pass on that heritage of what happened and remember.”
