Harrison County Supervisors uphold rejection of couple’s conditional use permit

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Harrison County couple is disappointed after the county rejected their request to keep the home on a piece of land they own.
Rickey and Cynthia Hood purchased a 3.3-acre parcel of land on Success Road for $30,000 with intentions to place a mobile home there as a rental property.
The land is zoned as E-1, meaning the couple needed a conditional use permit to do so. When the planning commission denied that request, the Hoods appealed. On Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted to uphold that decision.
"The board just decided that we can not actually use our property as we see fit, and that’s to put a mobile home on it and to rent it out,” said Rickey Hood. “It just isn’t right as far as I’m concerned.”
The couple said the board’s decision sends a message that mobile homes are not welcome in the county.
“I’m worried about everyone else that’s got mobile homes in Harrison County, and they’re talking about not letting them replace them if something happens to them,” he said. He said when they purchased the land, there was already a mobile home on the property which they demolished.
Supervisor Angel Middleton was alone in her vote to reverse the commission’s decision, saying denying the permit sets a dangerous precedent for mobile home owners.
"If someone doesn’t stand up for them, then the next thing you know, no one will be able to have one in Harrison County. I do not feel that’s the job of this board to deny people housing, if it fits in with the existing community,” she said, noting that there are already mobile homes in the neighborhood.
Supervisor Connie Rockco disagreed. "It’s not a move to take mobile homes completely out of the neighborhood, absolutely no. It’s just to try and see the best value of the land per area, and make sure it fits in the character,” said Rockco.
She said the rental trailer would not be in character with nearby neighborhoods of owner-occupied homes. She added the home has already been on the land for months without the proper permit. The couple moved it there saying they had nowhere else to store it. Rockco said the couple could have moved it to empty land in the mobile home park they currently manage.
“Basically, just follow the rules. Fill out the permit correctly. Don't put the trailer out there, and ask forgiveness instead of permission,” she said.
The Hoods say they’re not sure what their next step will be or whether they’ll continue to appeal.
