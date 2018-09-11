Firefighters responding to 2 large buildings on fire in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Fire crews in Moss Point are battling large flames at the old VT Halter Marine shipyard Tuesday morning.
Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Earl Etheridge says they just got a call about a fire at the old shipyard about 20 minutes ago.
The shipyard is off Hwy 63 on Elder Ferry Road.
We’re told 2 large buildings are on fire at this time. Etheridge says the property has been closed for awhile, so it could have been vacant.
WLOX has a crew heading to the scenes right now.
We’ll update the story as more details become available.
