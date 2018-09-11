Coast power workers offer help with Hurricane Florence relief

GAUTIER MS (WLOX) - At Singing River Electric Cooperative, workers are busy keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence. If a large section of the east coast loses power, they’ll be ready to hit the road.
Lorri Freeman, public relations manager for Singing River, said, “The first step is they put out a call for help to our statewide organization, Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi in Jackson. They turn around and ask the cooperatives in Mississippi who can help, who can bring crews, who can send trucks.”
They will be sent because who can forget Katrina, when 95 percent of Mississippi was without power following the storm. Freeman says help arrived in one day.
“We had crews from Texas and Missouri. We has a crew from Delaware that drove 1250 miles just to get to us in bucket trucks. That’s not comfortable, but we needed them. We added 800 workers.”
One thing that isn’t thought about too much is the psychological impact of going days and days and days without power. Getting this light restored can be an important part of the recovery process, according to Freeman.
“Storms happen during the heat of the summer so having air conditioning back on, having your refrigerator working, the safety of your food storage. All of those things are important and all of that can wear you down when you’ve gone a couple of weeks or a week without power. So anytime you can get that, the power back on, that’s usually the first step towards recovery," she explained.
Freeman added that helping in that recovery leaves a good feeling inside for power workers. “They want to help our people in here in Mississippi, but it feels just as good to help some that are in other places in the United States.”
Officials at Mississippi Power Company say they are monitoring the storm. They currently don’t have any assistance plans in place, but if asked to come help, they’ll be there.
