Coast Guard members pay tribute to 9/11 victims with memorial stair climb

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - In a symbolic tribute to 9/11 first responders, Coast Guard members gathered at Crunch Fitness in D’Iberville on Tuesday to remember the sacrifices made on that day.
They climbed 2,000 stairs on the stepping machines, the estimated amount of steps that made up the 110-story World Trade Center.
“I saw that September 11 was coming up so I was just curious how many steps were in the World Trade Center, then one thing led to another and we got a lot of participants,” said Myles Clay, Memorial Stair Climb participant.
While they were climbing, names of 9/11 victims were read out loud.
"Our slogan is heroes of the storm, so we're honoring our following heroes of 9/11," said LTJG Zachary Kearney. "We wanted to give back and show respect to people who gave the ultimate sacrifice on that day."
The Coast Guard members who participated in the Memorial Climb are serving on the Cutter Kimball, which is currently being constructed at Ingalls in Pascagoula.
