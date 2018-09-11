Climbing 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of 9/11

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - People across the country are paying tribute today to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terror attacks in a unique way.
Gym members at Brantley Ellison Fitness are climbing 110 flights of stairs to simulate the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers that firefighters climbed to help people inside the buildings.
Gym members woke up very early to complete their climb on a stair stepper machine before heading to work. First up at 3:30 a.m. was Police Sergeant Jenn Krump. She said this day holds a special place in her heart for many reasons.
“On September 11th, I was a firefighter before I became a police officer. My father was also a United Airlines pilot at the time. So, it had a personal effect on me when I was notified of the towers being hit and the events that were taking place,” recalled Krump. “Definitely between all of my firefighter brothers and sisters, we took it personal. Those are our brothers and sisters that went up into the towers.”
Krump completed her stair climb while wearing more than just your average gym clothes.
“I’m doing this today in my gear as a police officer now. I would have done the same thing that day if it was where I was working.”
Everyone climbing the stairs at this gym today is also donating money. All of the donations will go toward an organization called HEART (Healing Emergency Aid Response Team) 911.
The organization, formed after the terror attacks, is made up of volunteers from NYPD, FDNY, and Port Authority Police Department. The group travels around the world to help communities during times of crisis. Most recently they went to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit last year.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.