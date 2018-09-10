Woman dies while locked up in Jackson County jail

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A female inmate has died while locked up inside Jackson County Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the woman was found dead in her cell early Monday morning. A deputy who was making regular 2 a.m. rounds at the detention facility found her, said Ezell.
Deputies immediately began CPR and called for medical help but it was too late. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.
On Monday, the sheriff said he has asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to investigate the death.
The woman's name has not been released because her next of kin has not yet been found.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
