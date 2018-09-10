Seabee base reenacts historic World War II battle

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The battle for Iwo Jima was one of the bloodiest fights on D-Day in World War II’s campaign against the Japanese in the Pacific.
Navy Seabees played a critical role on the island of Iwo Jima.
On Monday, the Seabee Base in Gulfport was the scene of a reenactment paying tribute to the brave men who fought and died on that day. Members of The Chief Petty Officer Select Class at the Seabee Base were actors in the day’s event.
The date was February 19, 1945. Men from the 133 rd Construction Battalion were sent to storm the island fortress of Iwo Jima in a critical battle against Japanese forces.
"It was D-Day. We stormed the beaches at Normandy. A bigger part of that is what we did today. The 133 rd NCB played a role in that by supplying Marines with much needed heavy artillery and ammunition to secure the mountain," said Chief Select Jerry Johnson.
Part of the battalion was sent in during the first assault wave. The remainder of the entire outfit was ashore by the afternoon of D-Day. Some of the Chief Select candidates portrayed Japanese soldiers.
These 21 century Seabees think it’s important to honor their brothers. “It’s good to look back at where we came from and appreciate the sacrifices our past service members made so that we can be here to do this,” according to Chief Select William Wilson.
The battalion had to dig in on the beach as bullets flew and mortar shells fell. The group was caught up in a life and death battle.
The Seabees suffered severe casualties during bitter fighting. “They lost 370 of their battalion out of 875 men, so more than 40 of them were lost,” said Johnson.
The men of the 133rd were brave and gave their all. The reenactment ended with a depiction of the iconic scene of U.S. Marines raising the American flag, symbolizing U.S. victory.
With 40 percent of the Construction Battalion dying that day, it makes the battle at Iwo Jima the highest death toll in Seabee history.
