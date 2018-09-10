President Trump cancels trip to Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - President Trump will not be visiting the Magnolia State on Friday like he originally planned.
According to Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell, who worked on the president’s campaign, Trump has decided to postpone his trip due to Hurricane Florence. President Trump was set to speak Friday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson during a Make America Great Again campaign rally.
“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Jackson, Mississippi this Friday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision."
Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the East Coast of the U.S. late Thursday, possibly as a category three storm.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.