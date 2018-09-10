Police search for suspect after shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Police are looking for a man accused of shooting another man Friday morning in Biloxi.
Biloxi Police tell us the shooting happened at some apartments behind a carwash on Iberville Drive, just north of Irish Hill Drive.
The suspect and the victim were arguing, said police, when one man shot the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.
Officers are still looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger. A description of that suspect has not yet been made availalble. We will update this story as new details come in.
