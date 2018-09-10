Pascagoula mayor taking a team to DC to chat with leaders

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell is taking a team to Washing, DC to chat with leaders about some hot topics in his city.
The team of sheriffs and board of supervisors will make the trip on September 18.
They’ve got a meeting set up in the East Wing with key administration officials and policymakers, and this time, Maxwell said they will discuss ways to improve their cities.
“I’m the guy that goes in and raises cane about the flooding and the high cost of flood insurance, and then the ridiculous idea that FEMA puts the elevation heights on me. That’s my conversation just about every time I go, plus the slow response of the federal government, which has been that way for years. Other cities have problems too," Maxwell said.
He added that this is not a taxpayer funded trip. All participants have paid for the trip out of pocket.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.