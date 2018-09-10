Pascagoula Mayor says he doesn’t expect more layoffs related to city’s $14M deficit

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The City of Pascagoula is holding another budget workshop to discuss the 2019 fiscal year’s budget.
“We’ve had dozens of workshops,” Mayor Dane Maxwell said. “They have to present it to us and we just have to vote on it.”
City managers have crunched the numbers and come up with a balanced budget. They’ll present it Monday night, giving the board a chance to ask any questions.
“Can we expect anymore layoffs tonight?” asked WLOX News Now’s Taren Reed.
“No I don’t anticipate anything like that,” answered Mayor Maxwell.
The city has laid off more than a dozen employees due to a multi-million dollar deficit discovered back in July; $14 million in overspending from past years. That will definitely play a role in the 2019 budget.
Some things discussed Monday include a bond and talks on city events like Cruisin' the Coast. “Most of the events we have are all sponsor funded. So it really doesn’t cost the taxpayers a lot of money. Cruisin' the Coast is a perfect example. We’re scheduled to have maybe 100,000 here," Maxwell said.
The mayor said the city gets money two ways: Property tax and sales tax. He said events are a big economic boost for the city.
“We’re not changing the pace on those kind of things. They fill up our hotel rooms. They’re buying gas and staying here. Those are big revenues,” he said. "Anything that contributes to that, we’re not messing with.”
