Pascagoula mayor planned to discuss cost of flooding insurance with Trump

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - President Donald Trump’s stop in the Magnolia State has been postponed due to Hurricane Florence.
He was scheduled for a Make America Great Again Rally in Jackson.
Before that, the president planned on making a stop in Pascagoula on Friday. Mayor Dane Maxwell said he wanted to discuss flooding in his city.
“Our issues here in the city regarding Hurricane Nate. Another big topic that I’ve already talked to him once about, we’re going to continue that conversation, is with our flood regulations here and how on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, they’re treating us as far as flooding and those regulations and how high they are," Mayor Maxwell said.
No word yet on when Trump will be in Mississippi.
