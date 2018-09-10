Hurricane season peaking with three hurricanes

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We are watching the tropics closely, as always, but especially with three hurricanes and tropical wave. The tropical wave is in the Western Caribbean and moving to the northwest. Conditions don’t seem favorable at this time for development, but the open wave will travel and bring plenty of tropical rain along its path. Models suggest rain for the western part of the Gulf of Mexico in Texas and Mexico later this week associated with this disorganized wave.