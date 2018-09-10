Hurricane season peaking with three hurricanes

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We are watching the tropics closely, as always, but especially with three hurricanes and tropical wave. The tropical wave is in the Western Caribbean and moving to the northwest. Conditions don’t seem favorable at this time for development, but the open wave will travel and bring plenty of tropical rain along its path. Models suggest rain for the western part of the Gulf of Mexico in Texas and Mexico later this week associated with this disorganized wave.
Hurricane Florence is bearing gaining strength as it moves toward the eastern U.S. Last week, Florence was the first Category 4 hurricane of the 2018 season. It weakened to a tropical storm this weekend, then became a hurricane again on Sunday. National Hurricane Center is forecasting Florence become another category four hurricane before making landfall late Thursday along the Carolina coast. This will, no doubt, be devastating wherever it makes landfall.
Hurricane Issac is a small, compact category one hurricane in the Altantic Basin, moving west. Isaac is forecast to remain a hurricane as it aproaches the Lesser Antillies. The combination of the islands and some wind shear look like it will kncok it down to tropical storm strength. We’ll be keeping an eye on what happens this weekend with Isaac or what may be the remnants of Isaac.
Helene is a hurricane and expected to gain a little strength to category two. It is expected to turn north into the Atlantic, not affecting any land.
Today is the peak of the hurricane season, so this is not unusual to see this much activity.
Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne said, “Last time this occurred all lined up was last year. Katia, Irma, and Jose and again with Jose, Maria and Lee. This happened also in 2010 with Karl, Igor and Julia.”
While it’s not common during hurricane season, this is the time of year we would expect to see this much activity, hence why it’s the peak of the season.
