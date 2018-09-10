More showers and storms expected today

We are tracking three hurricanes in the tropics and a Caribbean tropical wave that could head into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. All models seem to be steering the wave into the western Gulf of Mexico. Today is the peak of hurricane season, so a lot of activity isn’t unexpected. Florence could affect the eastern seaboard later this week, and it is expected to re-strengthen to a major, Cat 4, hurricane. We will be keeping a close eye on Florence, as well as Issac and if it holds together.