Harrison County Fair ends with food, fun

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - From live music to thrilling rides and adorable baby animals, this year’s Harrison County Fair had something for just about everybody.
It’s the only the third year that this fair has been held, but hundreds attended over the weekend, enjoying hot air balloon rides, a three-day rodeo, carnival games, and midway rides.
Some new attractions featured this year were seen at the women's rodeo events.
“We have calf roping for women and breakaway roping for women,” said the fair’s president Dee Conover. “That’s not something that’s around here much."
“It’s a great opportunity that we actually get to come to a local facility to compete,” said one of the rodeo’s participants.
No fair is ever complete or even worth going to if the food isn’t good. Many people told us that the food was great. And some of the most popular items fairgoers talked about sounded delicious, even if they weren’t that healthy.
“The deep fried cheesecake is new so everybody wants it and the funnel cake is delicious so everybody gets them,” said vendor Tina Brown.
And of course, the heat drew many to one particular booth: Snow Boogers.
“It’s been busy. It’s been hot so there’s a lot of snowballs that have been sold,” said the manager.
Fair organizers say Tropical Storm Gordon is to blame for the slow start the fair had this year, but in the end, they don’t believe it had much of an effect on the amount of fun that was had.
“The most fun I’ve had was watching the hot dog eating contest, the pie eating contest, and the chicken wing eating contest," said Conover. “That was absolutely fun.”
The fair provided the atmosphere one wants from a small county fair, with families and small children visibly enjoying all of the sights and sounds.
"To see the children be able to come in the community and be able to grow up with this in this atmosphere,” said one fair goer.
As the final dray wrapped up, the people who make the fair happen say are looking forward to next year.
"Everybody is very polite here. We go to a lot of places where they are not. This is a very polite area," Brown added.
And will be ready to feed the crowds all over again.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.