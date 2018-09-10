City of Waveland works to remove blighted properties

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Waveland may be known as the hospitality city, but as you drive down Highway 90, there are some less than hospitable sights.
Empty buildings and blighted properties can be seen on both sides of the highway. In the past nine months, the city has been working to remove these blighted properties, something that could, in turn, bring in new businesses to the city.
According to Alderman Jeremy Burke, two blighted properties were removed last month and another two are scheduled for removal in September, including the old Days Frontier building.
One resident said it’s about time these properties are being taken care of by the city. She says it’s easy to miss the properties if you stay to the south of Highway 90, but even then, there are still blighted properties there as well.
If you know of a blighted property you would like to see the city address, you are asked to file a complaint with the Waveland Building Department, or call Josh Hayes at (228) 466-2549.
