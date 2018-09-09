World Trade Center subway re-opens for first time since 911 attacks

NEW YORK (MTA/CNN) - Just days before the 17th anniversary of 911, the World Trade Center Cortland street station is open.
The station officially re-opened on Saturday, nearly 17 years after the world trade center collapsed above in the terrorist attacks.
The new station pays tribute to its history with artwork that includes words from the Declaration of Independence.
MTA's chairman said World Trade Center Cortland is more than a new subway station, it's symbolic of New Yorkers' resolve.
A 2017 report said more than 1.7 billion riders use the city's subway system every year.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.